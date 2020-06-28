All apartments in Jacksonville
1579 Harrington Park Drive
1579 Harrington Park Drive

1579 Harrington Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1579 Harrington Park Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Reduced on 11/7/19. Large home in a gated community with a golf course view. Has separate living, dining & family room. Has large kitchen with side by side refrigerator, flattop stove, built in oven, microwave, large pantry & breakfast bar area. Has granite counters, crown molding & fireplace. Large master bedroom with large master bath that has his & her sink areas & separate tub & shower. Has a huge bonus room with full size bathroom. House has tile & carpet. Has a screened in patio. Has a 3 car garage with garage door openers. Tenants to maintain the yard. Applicants will be screened for credit, criminal, Landlord history and income. $55.00 per applicant/adult. Tenants will also pay for any fees that the HOA may charge Tenants such as Tenant screenings/applications or car decals or amenities passes. HOA to approve applicants as well.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 Harrington Park Drive have any available units?
1579 Harrington Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1579 Harrington Park Drive have?
Some of 1579 Harrington Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1579 Harrington Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1579 Harrington Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 Harrington Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1579 Harrington Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1579 Harrington Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1579 Harrington Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1579 Harrington Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1579 Harrington Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 Harrington Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1579 Harrington Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1579 Harrington Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1579 Harrington Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 Harrington Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1579 Harrington Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
