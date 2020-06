Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

BETTER THAN NEW! Come check out this beauty before it's gone. Spacious 4/2 in Yellow bluff with an open floor plan that is great for entertaining. Granite counter tops, extra tall cabinets, walk in pantry, eat-in breakfast nook, SS appliances, covered patio overlooking a fenced in yard full of fruit bearing trees! Pick your own lemons, figs, pomegranates, oranges and more! Washer and Dryer included!