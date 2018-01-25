15762 CANOE CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool garage

Beautiful open floor plan. Tall ceilings, Formal Living and dining rooms. Large family room open to kitchen. Split Master bedroom suite with extra bay window bump-out area. Plant shelves and niches throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with prep island and decorator Chandelier accent. Samsung Dutch Door upgraded refrigerator. Separate dining room and flex/living room greet you at the front door foyer. Private backyard fully fenced with patio and fire pit for evening enjoyment. Two car garage has finished floors for easy upkeep. Enjoy community club house and pool. Convenient to I-95 and River City Marketplace.