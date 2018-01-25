All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15762 CANOE CREEK DR

15762 Canoe Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15762 Canoe Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
garage
Beautiful open floor plan. Tall ceilings, Formal Living and dining rooms. Large family room open to kitchen. Split Master bedroom suite with extra bay window bump-out area. Plant shelves and niches throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with prep island and decorator Chandelier accent. Samsung Dutch Door upgraded refrigerator. Separate dining room and flex/living room greet you at the front door foyer. Private backyard fully fenced with patio and fire pit for evening enjoyment. Two car garage has finished floors for easy upkeep. Enjoy community club house and pool. Convenient to I-95 and River City Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15762 CANOE CREEK DR have any available units?
15762 CANOE CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15762 CANOE CREEK DR have?
Some of 15762 CANOE CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15762 CANOE CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
15762 CANOE CREEK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15762 CANOE CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 15762 CANOE CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15762 CANOE CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 15762 CANOE CREEK DR does offer parking.
Does 15762 CANOE CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15762 CANOE CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15762 CANOE CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 15762 CANOE CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 15762 CANOE CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 15762 CANOE CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15762 CANOE CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15762 CANOE CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
