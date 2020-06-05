Amenities

15735 Spotted Saddle Circle Available 02/15/20 5BR 4BA Custom Home in Lexington Park - Minutes from I95, River City Market Place, JIA, Amazon Fulfillment Center, Open Concept, Tile & Hardwood, Fenced Back Yard, 3 Car Garage - Rare 5 bedroom 4 bath custom built home in Lexington Park - Pecan Park close to JIA, Amazon, River City Market Place and just minutes from I95. No details were spared! The dream kitchen has a large center island that seats 3-4 people, all stainless appliances which includes a French door refrigerator, cook top with stainless range hood, wall mounted microwave, dishwasher and oven. All granite counter tops, bright white subway tile back splash and beautiful dark wood high cabinets.. An additional cabinet space to set up a coffee or drink bar! If you like to entertain or just enjoy having people around, this home is the ticket!



The back patio is open and covered so it can really be considered another living area! This space looks out on the large fenced in back yard and is wired for a flat screen TV!



The master suite is on the lower level - with enough space to have a reading or exercise area - you choose!! Special design of a double tray ceiling and ceiling fan. Two walk in closets too! Enter the grand master ensuite with a Roman jetted tub and all granite counter tops - dual vanities and a walk in all tile shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms in the lower level and 2 guest bathrooms. Who could ask for more?



There is enough area for you to have additional formal or casual dining and space for your furniture in the living area - note the coffer ceiling! This is an extremely large area, just waiting for you to add your special touch to. Almost 3,000 sq ft!!



Enter the upper level and relax in your own theatre room with built in wine cabinetry with wine chiller. Tray ceilings, chandeliers, surround sound, home alarm. Included is a full bathroom. Time to stream those movies on Prime and Netflix!



Let's not forget the 3-car garage and lower level laundry room - washer and dryer are included. If you are looking for that special home - no need to look further! Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Dogs allowed - additional fees, deposits and breed and size restrictions are applicable



