Jacksonville, FL
15735 Spotted Saddle Circle
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

15735 Spotted Saddle Circle

15735 Spotted Saddle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15735 Spotted Saddle Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
15735 Spotted Saddle Circle Available 02/15/20 5BR 4BA Custom Home in Lexington Park - Minutes from I95, River City Market Place, JIA, Amazon Fulfillment Center, Open Concept, Tile & Hardwood, Fenced Back Yard, 3 Car Garage - Rare 5 bedroom 4 bath custom built home in Lexington Park - Pecan Park close to JIA, Amazon, River City Market Place and just minutes from I95. No details were spared! The dream kitchen has a large center island that seats 3-4 people, all stainless appliances which includes a French door refrigerator, cook top with stainless range hood, wall mounted microwave, dishwasher and oven. All granite counter tops, bright white subway tile back splash and beautiful dark wood high cabinets.. An additional cabinet space to set up a coffee or drink bar! If you like to entertain or just enjoy having people around, this home is the ticket!

The back patio is open and covered so it can really be considered another living area! This space looks out on the large fenced in back yard and is wired for a flat screen TV!

The master suite is on the lower level - with enough space to have a reading or exercise area - you choose!! Special design of a double tray ceiling and ceiling fan. Two walk in closets too! Enter the grand master ensuite with a Roman jetted tub and all granite counter tops - dual vanities and a walk in all tile shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms in the lower level and 2 guest bathrooms. Who could ask for more?

There is enough area for you to have additional formal or casual dining and space for your furniture in the living area - note the coffer ceiling! This is an extremely large area, just waiting for you to add your special touch to. Almost 3,000 sq ft!!

Enter the upper level and relax in your own theatre room with built in wine cabinetry with wine chiller. Tray ceilings, chandeliers, surround sound, home alarm. Included is a full bathroom. Time to stream those movies on Prime and Netflix!

Let's not forget the 3-car garage and lower level laundry room - washer and dryer are included. If you are looking for that special home - no need to look further! Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Dogs allowed - additional fees, deposits and breed and size restrictions are applicable

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville
Applications can be completed online and will be processed in the order received.

Watch Video: https://youtu.be/kod6iXLHzdM

View this property @ http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/jacksonville-florida/
Call 904-520-4283 to schedule a showing

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

HOA Fees and application may apply- Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5454594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have any available units?
15735 Spotted Saddle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have?
Some of 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15735 Spotted Saddle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle offers parking.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have a pool?
No, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have accessible units?
No, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle has units with dishwashers.
