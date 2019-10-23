All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1555 DANCY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1555 DANCY ST
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

1555 DANCY ST

1555 Dancy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1555 Dancy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
AVONDALE: 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, 1ST. FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT: From Traditions Realty 1046 Riverside Ave. go west, turn right onto King St. turn left onto Park St. turn left onto Dancy St. Living room, eat in kitchen. (R/R) huge walk in closet. window units a/c/ and heating, ceiling fans. Two blocks from Orsey, South Kitchen, walking distance to the shops and restuarts in Avondale. 725 sf, 725 security deposit, no pets, no smoking, water included in rent, fresh paint, clean ready for move in, available now. [AVNSLB] (pm eh)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 DANCY ST have any available units?
1555 DANCY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 DANCY ST have?
Some of 1555 DANCY ST's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 DANCY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1555 DANCY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 DANCY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1555 DANCY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1555 DANCY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1555 DANCY ST offers parking.
Does 1555 DANCY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 DANCY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 DANCY ST have a pool?
No, 1555 DANCY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1555 DANCY ST have accessible units?
No, 1555 DANCY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 DANCY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 DANCY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia