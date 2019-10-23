1555 DANCY ST

Amenities

AVONDALE: 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, 1ST. FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT: From Traditions Realty 1046 Riverside Ave. go west, turn right onto King St. turn left onto Park St. turn left onto Dancy St. Living room, eat in kitchen. (R/R) huge walk in closet. window units a/c/ and heating, ceiling fans. Two blocks from Orsey, South Kitchen, walking distance to the shops and restuarts in Avondale. 725 sf, 725 security deposit, no pets, no smoking, water included in rent, fresh paint, clean ready for move in, available now. [AVNSLB] (pm eh)