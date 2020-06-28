All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
1554 N MARKET ST
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

1554 N MARKET ST

1554 North Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

1554 North Market Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRINGFIELD 1st FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT.Riverside Ave. (turns into Broad St.) to right on 1st St. to left on Market to sign on left. Totally renovated 2BR 2BA 1st floor duplex, living room with wood-burning fireplace, master suite has garden jacuzzi tub, California closets, eat-in kitchen with R/R/DW, W/D, CHA, hardwood throughout except baths, wood deck/porch, on street parking, lawn maintenance included, $1,195 sec. dep., 1 year lease, may consider pets with NRFP, no smoking allowed indoors [AV nslb BK] Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 N MARKET ST have any available units?
1554 N MARKET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 N MARKET ST have?
Some of 1554 N MARKET ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 N MARKET ST currently offering any rent specials?
1554 N MARKET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 N MARKET ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1554 N MARKET ST is pet friendly.
Does 1554 N MARKET ST offer parking?
Yes, 1554 N MARKET ST offers parking.
Does 1554 N MARKET ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1554 N MARKET ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 N MARKET ST have a pool?
No, 1554 N MARKET ST does not have a pool.
Does 1554 N MARKET ST have accessible units?
No, 1554 N MARKET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 N MARKET ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1554 N MARKET ST has units with dishwashers.
