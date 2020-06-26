1550 El Camino Road

Amenities

•2 bedroom with 2 full bathroom flat on second floor in gated community

•New carpet though out main living area

•Kitchen offers upgraded cabinets,appliances including built-in microwave, ample cabinets & counter space and window over sink

•Master bedroom has double closets

•Walk through close, one side with stack-able washer and dryer connection

•Ceiling fans

•Balcony with view

•Community pool

•Water and sewage included



•Southbrook Condominiums are conveniently located close to shopping, schools, dining and transportation.



••Community amenities include: gated community, two pools, weight room, boat ramp, storage, clubhouse and ample parking.



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



CALL CONNIE AT 904-367-1815 MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY BETWEEN 9:00-4:30 TO OBTAIN GATE CODE BEFORE GOING TO VIEW



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.