1550 El Camino Road
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

1550 El Camino Road

1550 El Camino Road · No Longer Available
Location

1550 El Camino Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom with 2 full bathroom flat on second floor in gated community
•New carpet though out main living area
•Kitchen offers upgraded cabinets,appliances including built-in microwave, ample cabinets & counter space and window over sink
•Master bedroom has double closets
•Walk through close, one side with stack-able washer and dryer connection
•Ceiling fans
•Balcony with view
•Community pool
•Water and sewage included

•Southbrook Condominiums are conveniently located close to shopping, schools, dining and transportation.

••Community amenities include: gated community, two pools, weight room, boat ramp, storage, clubhouse and ample parking.

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

CALL CONNIE AT 904-367-1815 MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY BETWEEN 9:00-4:30 TO OBTAIN GATE CODE BEFORE GOING TO VIEW

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

