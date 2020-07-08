All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

155 CANDLEBARK DR

155 Candlebark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This AMAZING 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, dual 3 car garage Waterleaf home is PACKED with upgrades and is ready for you and your family! The unique, large footprint, single story floor plan makes this home a Waterleaf one of a kind! You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. The Owner's Suite is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all it's bedroom furniture and features a garden tub, two-person separate walk-in shower, and dual vanities. Laundry is no problem in this home's oversized utility room with hook ups for 2 sets of washer/dryers! Backyard BBQs will be memorable with this home's LARGE backyard and screened lanai. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 CANDLEBARK DR have any available units?
155 CANDLEBARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 CANDLEBARK DR have?
Some of 155 CANDLEBARK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 CANDLEBARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
155 CANDLEBARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 CANDLEBARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 155 CANDLEBARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 155 CANDLEBARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 155 CANDLEBARK DR offers parking.
Does 155 CANDLEBARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 CANDLEBARK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 CANDLEBARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 155 CANDLEBARK DR has a pool.
Does 155 CANDLEBARK DR have accessible units?
No, 155 CANDLEBARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 155 CANDLEBARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 CANDLEBARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

