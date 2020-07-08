155 CANDLEBARK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This AMAZING 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, dual 3 car garage Waterleaf home is PACKED with upgrades and is ready for you and your family! The unique, large footprint, single story floor plan makes this home a Waterleaf one of a kind! You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. The Owner's Suite is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all it's bedroom furniture and features a garden tub, two-person separate walk-in shower, and dual vanities. Laundry is no problem in this home's oversized utility room with hook ups for 2 sets of washer/dryers! Backyard BBQs will be memorable with this home's LARGE backyard and screened lanai. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY