Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Westside Beauty! - Beautiful 3/2 Home off of Normandy Blvd just waiting for you! Split floorplan. Huge eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included! Pets on Case by Case basis. Newer home. Community pool with all amenities!



$55 Application fee PER ADULT

$100 Admin fee to be paid by applicant upon approval



