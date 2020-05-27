15319 Bareback Drive

Amenities
NEWER Home in Upcoming Area! - Very nice, three bedroom, two bathroom home PLUS a flex space that is perfect for a home office, kids play area, or can be used as a formal dining area in the newer community of Winchester Ridge!
Hardwood floors throughout the main areas. Split floor plan, Master is on right side of home featuring dual sinks, tub/shower combo, large walk in closet with built in shelving. Two other bedrooms on opposite side of home.. Fenced backyard. Access to the amenity center, featuring pool, playground, clubhouse, and more! Schedule your showing today!
(RLNE4658812)