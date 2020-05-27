All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
15319 Bareback Drive
15319 Bareback Drive

Location

15319 Bareback Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32234

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
NEWER Home in Upcoming Area! - Very nice, three bedroom, two bathroom home PLUS a flex space that is perfect for a home office, kids play area, or can be used as a formal dining area in the newer community of Winchester Ridge!
Hardwood floors throughout the main areas. Split floor plan, Master is on right side of home featuring dual sinks, tub/shower combo, large walk in closet with built in shelving. Two other bedrooms on opposite side of home.. Fenced backyard. Access to the amenity center, featuring pool, playground, clubhouse, and more! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15319 Bareback Drive have any available units?
15319 Bareback Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15319 Bareback Drive have?
Some of 15319 Bareback Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15319 Bareback Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15319 Bareback Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15319 Bareback Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15319 Bareback Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15319 Bareback Drive offer parking?
No, 15319 Bareback Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15319 Bareback Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15319 Bareback Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15319 Bareback Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15319 Bareback Drive has a pool.
Does 15319 Bareback Drive have accessible units?
No, 15319 Bareback Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15319 Bareback Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15319 Bareback Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
