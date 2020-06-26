1530 PALM AVE.

TOTAL RENT................................$ 1015.00
SAN MARCO - THE ALEXANDRIA (ON RIVER WITH DOCK) (32207) Downstairs - Separate Living Room & Dining Room Den with French Doors & Closet (may be used as 2nd Bedroom) Hardwood / Carpet CH&A Washer / Dryer - Well Equipped Kitchen - Porch - Community Pool - Off Street Parking
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
