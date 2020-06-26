Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

1530 PALM AVE. 32207 - 1530 PALM AVE.



RENT...........................................$ 975.00

ELECTRIC..................................$ JEA

WATER/SEWER..........................$ 27.00

GARBAGE...................................$ 13.00



TOTAL RENT................................$ 1015.00



SAN MARCO - THE ALEXANDRIA (ON RIVER WITH DOCK) (32207) Downstairs - Separate Living Room & Dining Room Den with French Doors & Closet (may be used as 2nd Bedroom) Hardwood / Carpet CH&A Washer / Dryer - Well Equipped Kitchen - Porch - Community Pool - Off Street Parking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4894367)