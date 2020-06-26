All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

1530 PALM AVE.

1530 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Palm Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1530 PALM AVE. 32207 - 1530 PALM AVE.

RENT...........................................$ 975.00
ELECTRIC..................................$ JEA
WATER/SEWER..........................$ 27.00
GARBAGE...................................$ 13.00

TOTAL RENT................................$ 1015.00

SAN MARCO - THE ALEXANDRIA (ON RIVER WITH DOCK) (32207) Downstairs - Separate Living Room & Dining Room Den with French Doors & Closet (may be used as 2nd Bedroom) Hardwood / Carpet CH&A Washer / Dryer - Well Equipped Kitchen - Porch - Community Pool - Off Street Parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 PALM AVE. have any available units?
1530 PALM AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 PALM AVE. have?
Some of 1530 PALM AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 PALM AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1530 PALM AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 PALM AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1530 PALM AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1530 PALM AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 1530 PALM AVE. offers parking.
Does 1530 PALM AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 PALM AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 PALM AVE. have a pool?
Yes, 1530 PALM AVE. has a pool.
Does 1530 PALM AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1530 PALM AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 PALM AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 PALM AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
