Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This beautiful apartment is located in the heart of historic San Marco. Features include a large bedroom, full bath, living/dining room and kitchen. This home is tasteful, neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises. The home is walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment and minutes from Downtown and Everbank Field.