1529 FERNDALE PL

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Completely remodeled POOL HOME available for rent! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathoom home features over 2,000 sq. ft of living space. Absolutely stunning kitchen with granite countertops, new white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large food prep island. Dining area located right off the kitchen. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Upstairs you have one large bedroom and one full bath. The bathroom has been completed remodeled with dual sinks and walk-in tiled shower. Balcony located off this bedroom as well. This home has a beautiful screened in pool with fenced in backyard!Lawncare and pool service is included in the rent.Washer/dryer connections only.