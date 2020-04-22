All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1529 FERNDALE PL

1529 Ferndale Place · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Ferndale Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Empire Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Completely remodeled POOL HOME available for rent! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathoom home features over 2,000 sq. ft of living space. Absolutely stunning kitchen with granite countertops, new white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large food prep island. Dining area located right off the kitchen. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Upstairs you have one large bedroom and one full bath. The bathroom has been completed remodeled with dual sinks and walk-in tiled shower. Balcony located off this bedroom as well. This home has a beautiful screened in pool with fenced in backyard!Lawncare and pool service is included in the rent.Washer/dryer connections only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 FERNDALE PL have any available units?
1529 FERNDALE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 FERNDALE PL have?
Some of 1529 FERNDALE PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 FERNDALE PL currently offering any rent specials?
1529 FERNDALE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 FERNDALE PL pet-friendly?
No, 1529 FERNDALE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1529 FERNDALE PL offer parking?
No, 1529 FERNDALE PL does not offer parking.
Does 1529 FERNDALE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 FERNDALE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 FERNDALE PL have a pool?
Yes, 1529 FERNDALE PL has a pool.
Does 1529 FERNDALE PL have accessible units?
No, 1529 FERNDALE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 FERNDALE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 FERNDALE PL does not have units with dishwashers.

