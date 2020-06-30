All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1524 Fieldview Drive

1524 Fieldview Drive
Location

1524 Fieldview Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Cute townhome for rent in Kendall Pointe! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome for rent in Kendall Pointe. This unit features 1,100 sq. ft. of living space. This unit has brand new carpet as of 2020. Downstairs has laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has nice upgraded stainless steel appliances. Living room/ dining room combo. Half bathroom also downstairs. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have bay windows. Covered patio and washer/dryer included.

One small pet is welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5501344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Fieldview Drive have any available units?
1524 Fieldview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Fieldview Drive have?
Some of 1524 Fieldview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Fieldview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Fieldview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Fieldview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Fieldview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Fieldview Drive offer parking?
No, 1524 Fieldview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Fieldview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 Fieldview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Fieldview Drive have a pool?
No, 1524 Fieldview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Fieldview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1524 Fieldview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Fieldview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Fieldview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

