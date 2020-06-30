1524 Fieldview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel online portal

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

Cute townhome for rent in Kendall Pointe! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome for rent in Kendall Pointe. This unit features 1,100 sq. ft. of living space. This unit has brand new carpet as of 2020. Downstairs has laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has nice upgraded stainless steel appliances. Living room/ dining room combo. Half bathroom also downstairs. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have bay windows. Covered patio and washer/dryer included.



One small pet is welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5501344)