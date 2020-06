Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

3/1 CLOSE TO EWC - Spacious 3 Split bedroom floor plan home with tons of privacy, upgraded with a modern touch sure to impress. Brand new wood-look tile flooring, painted with a modern yet neutral gray, updated kitchen and bathroom. Inside laundry room and huge storage area conveniently located right of the dining room. All bedrooms are generously sized.

Convenient location for students going to Edward Water's College.Call today to take a Tour



