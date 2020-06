Amenities

This cozy and affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on the NorthSide off of Moncrief Rd and Golfair Blvd and is only a few miles drive to I-95. Freshly painted interior/exterior with a mixture of vinyl flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with modern vanities. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups! Pet Friendly! Call today!