Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1509 TOMCAT
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

1509 TOMCAT

1509 Tomcat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Tomcat Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious home with upgraded kitchen. This is a cooks dream kitchen. Miles of solid surface counter space, and cabinets AND tiled floors. From the kitchen sink, the dishes can be cleaned while enjoying the lagoon and the natural wooded area. Wonderful family room shares an open space with the dream kitchen. Separate living room and dining room. Open porch with view of Lagoon. The upstairs landing has the perfect study nook for the students in the family. This 4 bedroom, 2/5 bathroom home is ready for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 TOMCAT have any available units?
1509 TOMCAT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 TOMCAT have?
Some of 1509 TOMCAT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 TOMCAT currently offering any rent specials?
1509 TOMCAT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 TOMCAT pet-friendly?
No, 1509 TOMCAT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1509 TOMCAT offer parking?
No, 1509 TOMCAT does not offer parking.
Does 1509 TOMCAT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 TOMCAT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 TOMCAT have a pool?
No, 1509 TOMCAT does not have a pool.
Does 1509 TOMCAT have accessible units?
No, 1509 TOMCAT does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 TOMCAT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 TOMCAT has units with dishwashers.

