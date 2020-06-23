1509 TOMCAT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious home with upgraded kitchen. This is a cooks dream kitchen. Miles of solid surface counter space, and cabinets AND tiled floors. From the kitchen sink, the dishes can be cleaned while enjoying the lagoon and the natural wooded area. Wonderful family room shares an open space with the dream kitchen. Separate living room and dining room. Open porch with view of Lagoon. The upstairs landing has the perfect study nook for the students in the family. This 4 bedroom, 2/5 bathroom home is ready for your family.