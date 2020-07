Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom house with , granite counter top , stainless steel appliances , breakfast island ,Dining area , high ceiling, master bathroom with tub and glass shower .walking closets in all the bedrooms . Screen porch with relaxing water view. Fence out. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and major roadways. Community pool, playground, water splash and morePlease see the link for 3D Virtual tour next to the pictures