1465 MANOTAK POINT DR
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

1465 MANOTAK POINT DR

1465 Manotak Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Manotak Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come check out this downstairs unit. This unit has porcelain plank flooring. Unit includes washer and dryer. Big open living room/dining room combo and spacious bedrooms. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR have any available units?
1465 MANOTAK POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR have?
Some of 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
1465 MANOTAK POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR offer parking?
No, 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR have a pool?
No, 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.

