1464 ASPENWOOD DR
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

1464 ASPENWOOD DR

1464 Aspenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1464 Aspenwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Regency

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Convenient to great shopping and I-295. Large open concept kitchen with a island. Open family room with a lake view. Loft upstairs with a study for a in house office. Owner has only had one tenant who has kept the place in great condition. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 ASPENWOOD DR have any available units?
1464 ASPENWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1464 ASPENWOOD DR have?
Some of 1464 ASPENWOOD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 ASPENWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
1464 ASPENWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 ASPENWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 1464 ASPENWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1464 ASPENWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 1464 ASPENWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 1464 ASPENWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 ASPENWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 ASPENWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 1464 ASPENWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 1464 ASPENWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 1464 ASPENWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 ASPENWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 ASPENWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
