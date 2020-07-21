14594 GARDEN GATE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Executive home with 4 beds, 3 baths was built in 2015 and lightly lived in. Kitchen is a chef's dream with white granite, white cabinetry, stainless steel, and a generous center island for prep and serve. Custom lighting. Gas home means lower utility bills. Frameless glass shower, soaking tub and dual sinks in the en suite bathroom. Two more full bathrooms allow for flexible and private living arrangements. Home in desirable and central area: 3 miles to shopping, 4.5 miles to Baptist Medical Center South, 4 miles to I-95, 7 miles to I-295, 12 miles to Mickler Beach, and only 13 miles to the new Ikea! Screen room overlooks tranquil lake and conservation area. Just steps to community clubhouse, playground, and swimming pool.