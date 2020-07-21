All apartments in Jacksonville
14594 GARDEN GATE DR

14594 Garden Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14594 Garden Gate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Executive home with 4 beds, 3 baths was built in 2015 and lightly lived in. Kitchen is a chef's dream with white granite, white cabinetry, stainless steel, and a generous center island for prep and serve. Custom lighting. Gas home means lower utility bills. Frameless glass shower, soaking tub and dual sinks in the en suite bathroom. Two more full bathrooms allow for flexible and private living arrangements. Home in desirable and central area: 3 miles to shopping, 4.5 miles to Baptist Medical Center South, 4 miles to I-95, 7 miles to I-295, 12 miles to Mickler Beach, and only 13 miles to the new Ikea! Screen room overlooks tranquil lake and conservation area. Just steps to community clubhouse, playground, and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14594 GARDEN GATE DR have any available units?
14594 GARDEN GATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14594 GARDEN GATE DR have?
Some of 14594 GARDEN GATE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14594 GARDEN GATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
14594 GARDEN GATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14594 GARDEN GATE DR pet-friendly?
No, 14594 GARDEN GATE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14594 GARDEN GATE DR offer parking?
No, 14594 GARDEN GATE DR does not offer parking.
Does 14594 GARDEN GATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14594 GARDEN GATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14594 GARDEN GATE DR have a pool?
Yes, 14594 GARDEN GATE DR has a pool.
Does 14594 GARDEN GATE DR have accessible units?
No, 14594 GARDEN GATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14594 GARDEN GATE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14594 GARDEN GATE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
