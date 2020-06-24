All apartments in Jacksonville
14582 MILLHOPPER RD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

14582 MILLHOPPER RD

14582 Millhopper Road · No Longer Available
Location

14582 Millhopper Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
DESIRABLE BARTRAM SPRINGS HOME FOR RENT. I-95S, Exit335 towards Old St Augustine Rd, Left at Old St Augustine Rd, Left at Bartram Park Blvd,Left at RaceTrack Rd, Left at Bartram Springs Pkwy, Left at Cherry Lake,Left at Green Pond Rd, Left at Millhopper Rd, House on Right hand side - Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, separate Living room, Dining room, and Home office space. Master Bedroom Suite with plenty of closet space. Kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Range. Fenced in backyard with beautiful landscaped yard. CHA, W/D hookups, Approx 2249 SF, $2000 security deposit, 1 yr lease, owner may consider pet w/NRPF, NSP [AVLB JK PM] Available 05/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14582 MILLHOPPER RD have any available units?
14582 MILLHOPPER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14582 MILLHOPPER RD have?
Some of 14582 MILLHOPPER RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14582 MILLHOPPER RD currently offering any rent specials?
14582 MILLHOPPER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14582 MILLHOPPER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14582 MILLHOPPER RD is pet friendly.
Does 14582 MILLHOPPER RD offer parking?
Yes, 14582 MILLHOPPER RD offers parking.
Does 14582 MILLHOPPER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14582 MILLHOPPER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14582 MILLHOPPER RD have a pool?
Yes, 14582 MILLHOPPER RD has a pool.
Does 14582 MILLHOPPER RD have accessible units?
No, 14582 MILLHOPPER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 14582 MILLHOPPER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14582 MILLHOPPER RD has units with dishwashers.
