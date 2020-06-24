14582 MILLHOPPER RD

Amenities

DESIRABLE BARTRAM SPRINGS HOME FOR RENT. I-95S, Exit335 towards Old St Augustine Rd, Left at Old St Augustine Rd, Left at Bartram Park Blvd,Left at RaceTrack Rd, Left at Bartram Springs Pkwy, Left at Cherry Lake,Left at Green Pond Rd, Left at Millhopper Rd, House on Right hand side - Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, separate Living room, Dining room, and Home office space. Master Bedroom Suite with plenty of closet space. Kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Range. Fenced in backyard with beautiful landscaped yard. CHA, W/D hookups, Approx 2249 SF, $2000 security deposit, 1 yr lease, owner may consider pet w/NRPF, NSP [AVLB JK PM] Available 05/01/2020.