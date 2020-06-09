1434 ELSA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Conifer Ridge - Northside - Conifer Ridge - Bright, open floor plan with spacious kitchen, dining and living area. The dining area features large bay windows that open to the front lawn. The large great room has french doors that open to the covered back porch. Enjoy the outdoors with a large fenced back yard. The kitchen is equipped with appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space and new flooring. Huge master suite has separate walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub and a large walk-in closet. The convenient location makes this a great place to call home. New Carpet, Fresh Paint Call for an appointment. NO PETS.



Available NOW

Application Fee $50



(RLNE4327815)