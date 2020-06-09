All apartments in Jacksonville
1434 ELSA DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1434 ELSA DRIVE

1434 Elsa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Elsa Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Conifer Ridge - Northside - Conifer Ridge - Bright, open floor plan with spacious kitchen, dining and living area. The dining area features large bay windows that open to the front lawn. The large great room has french doors that open to the covered back porch. Enjoy the outdoors with a large fenced back yard. The kitchen is equipped with appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space and new flooring. Huge master suite has separate walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub and a large walk-in closet. The convenient location makes this a great place to call home. New Carpet, Fresh Paint Call for an appointment. NO PETS.

Available NOW
Application Fee $50

(RLNE4327815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 ELSA DRIVE have any available units?
1434 ELSA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1434 ELSA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1434 ELSA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 ELSA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1434 ELSA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1434 ELSA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1434 ELSA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1434 ELSA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 ELSA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 ELSA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1434 ELSA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1434 ELSA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1434 ELSA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 ELSA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 ELSA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 ELSA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 ELSA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
