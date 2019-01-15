All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

1424 AVONDALE AVE

1424 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Avondale Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVONDALE HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, right on Avondale to house on left. 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW) plus breakfast nook and butler's pantry, bonus room and glassed in rear patio, 2 covered parking spaces w/attached storage and long driveway. approx 2140 sf, laundry rm w/ washer/dryer (as-is), $2200 sec dep, 1 yr lease, lawn service included, may consider small pet w/NRPF, no smoking Beautiful classic brick Avondale home with spacious living room & decorative fireplace plus attached sunroom, large bedrooms, baths with vintage tile, gorgeous refinished original oak and heart pine floors throughout, formal dining room large enough for lavish dinner parties, [AVLB dsw] avail now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 AVONDALE AVE have any available units?
1424 AVONDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 AVONDALE AVE have?
Some of 1424 AVONDALE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 AVONDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1424 AVONDALE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 AVONDALE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 AVONDALE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1424 AVONDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1424 AVONDALE AVE does offer parking.
Does 1424 AVONDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 AVONDALE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 AVONDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 1424 AVONDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1424 AVONDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1424 AVONDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 AVONDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 AVONDALE AVE has units with dishwashers.
