Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Preserve View! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home with additional loft is sprawling and elegant. The home is immaculately kept and features details such as crown molding throughout. Master bedroom with sitting room and built in's - perfect for office or baby room. Home Features - tons of walk-in closet space, large screened porch, sliding doors, stainless appliances, eat in kitchen, water softener, double tray in master bedroom, large walk in shower, dual vanities & closets in master.