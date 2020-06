Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

Wonderfully updated apartment in Jacksonville's historic Springfield district! Close to restaurants,stores and shops, all the Springfield has to offer. Highlights of this upstairs unit include wood flooring, laundry room including a full size washer and dryer, updated bathroom,some updated windows. Two small extra rooms for closet space, storage, lounge area or an office. Unit is available May 19 2020. Cats welcome.