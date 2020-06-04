14092 Corrine Cir

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an office available for rent! This unique property is located in a gated community right off 9B and Philips Hwy for a quick commute to anywhere in town! Tiled floor in the main living areas, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite counter tops and gorgeous cabinets offer an elegant finish. Separate laundry room, 2 car garage and long driveway. *Washer and Dryer ARE NOT INCLUDED. * Enjoy your screened in patio overlooking your large backyard. Access to the community pool and so much more! Don't miss out on a chance to call this home yours. Resident benefit package: $16.50/mo

Renter's insurance required. NO PETS.