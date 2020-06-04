All apartments in Jacksonville
14092 Corrine Cir

Location

14092 Corrine Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an office available for rent! This unique property is located in a gated community right off 9B and Philips Hwy for a quick commute to anywhere in town! Tiled floor in the main living areas, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite counter tops and gorgeous cabinets offer an elegant finish. Separate laundry room, 2 car garage and long driveway. *Washer and Dryer ARE NOT INCLUDED. * Enjoy your screened in patio overlooking your large backyard. Access to the community pool and so much more! Don't miss out on a chance to call this home yours. Resident benefit package: $16.50/mo
Renter's insurance required. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14092 Corrine Cir have any available units?
14092 Corrine Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14092 Corrine Cir have?
Some of 14092 Corrine Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14092 Corrine Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14092 Corrine Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14092 Corrine Cir pet-friendly?
No, 14092 Corrine Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14092 Corrine Cir offer parking?
Yes, 14092 Corrine Cir offers parking.
Does 14092 Corrine Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14092 Corrine Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14092 Corrine Cir have a pool?
Yes, 14092 Corrine Cir has a pool.
Does 14092 Corrine Cir have accessible units?
No, 14092 Corrine Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14092 Corrine Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 14092 Corrine Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
