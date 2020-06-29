All apartments in Jacksonville
14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1

14086 Mahogany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14086 Mahogany Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in Feb 1st. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage in desired Flagler Station. This gated community features pool, fitness center and playground. Home has large screened lanai overlooking wooded view. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets with solid surface counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes large food prep island/ breakfast bar and custom built desk to match kitchen. Master bedroom has LARGE walk in closet. Master bath w/his and her sinks. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer included. Separate shower & garden tub. Close to I-95, US 1 and Bartram shopping. Baptist South Hospital minutes away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 have any available units?
14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

