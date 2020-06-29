14086 Mahogany Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Move in Feb 1st. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage in desired Flagler Station. This gated community features pool, fitness center and playground. Home has large screened lanai overlooking wooded view. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets with solid surface counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes large food prep island/ breakfast bar and custom built desk to match kitchen. Master bedroom has LARGE walk in closet. Master bath w/his and her sinks. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer included. Separate shower & garden tub. Close to I-95, US 1 and Bartram shopping. Baptist South Hospital minutes away