All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14061 Red Rock Lake Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

14061 Red Rock Lake Drive

14061 Red Rock Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14061 Red Rock Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive have any available units?
14061 Red Rock Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14061 Red Rock Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14061 Red Rock Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia