Welcome to this modern and spacious home! Perfect for any entertainer. This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms on a split floor plan. Eating space in the kitchen, or dine in your formal dining space. This community offers tons of amenities: pools, basketball courts, playgrounds, walking paths, and more! This home is also close to the airport, shopping, dining, and entertainment!