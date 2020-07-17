All apartments in Jacksonville
13990 Croton Ct

13990 Croton Court · No Longer Available
Location

13990 Croton Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The highly desirable 55+ community of Cypress Village is located near Mayo Clinic and Hospital, restaurants, the beaches and St Johns Town Center. This is a great open floor plan with a central living area, formal dining area and family room. There is a dedicated office off of the living area. A large master bath and walk in closet off the master bedroom. White cabinets keep the kitchen and breakfast room bright and airy. The rent covers lawn care, pest control inside & out, plus monitored security, emergency pull cords and use of all community amenities and activities. The 3rd bedroom was designed as a den with double doors and does have a closet. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13990 Croton Ct have any available units?
13990 Croton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13990 Croton Ct have?
Some of 13990 Croton Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13990 Croton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13990 Croton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13990 Croton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13990 Croton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13990 Croton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13990 Croton Ct offers parking.
Does 13990 Croton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13990 Croton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13990 Croton Ct have a pool?
No, 13990 Croton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13990 Croton Ct have accessible units?
No, 13990 Croton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13990 Croton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13990 Croton Ct has units with dishwashers.
