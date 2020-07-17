13990 Croton Ct

Amenities

The highly desirable 55+ community of Cypress Village is located near Mayo Clinic and Hospital, restaurants, the beaches and St Johns Town Center. This is a great open floor plan with a central living area, formal dining area and family room. There is a dedicated office off of the living area. A large master bath and walk in closet off the master bedroom. White cabinets keep the kitchen and breakfast room bright and airy. The rent covers lawn care, pest control inside & out, plus monitored security, emergency pull cords and use of all community amenities and activities. The 3rd bedroom was designed as a den with double doors and does have a closet. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent.