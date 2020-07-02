13979 WILD HAMMOCK TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 4/2 featuring wood and ceramic flooring throughout. Painted in neutral colors. Includes formal dining room and formal living/office room. Large family room, open to the kitchen. The kitchen has stainless appliances, and pantry. Huge breakfast nook with windows that have views of the lake. The owner's suite includes spacious bath and large shower, multiple closets, and garden tub. Split floor plan with three additional guest rooms and guest bath. Laundry room off garage with washer and dryer (As-Is). Big bonus on this home is the built in Florida room! The fenced in backyard is picturesque with views of the lake.