Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1390 Creek Point Blvd
1390 Creek Point Blvd

1390 Creek Point Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1390 Creek Point Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath In the desired community of Dunn Creek Pointe - Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home offering over 1720 sq ft. Large open split floor plan. The entire home has beautiful wood, laminate flooring and modern tile in bathrooms. Formal living / dining room is a plus! The kitchen is open to the huge family room and has a breakfast bar that separates kitchen from family room. Stainless steel appliances sparkle against the granite counter tops and dark wood cabinets. There is a walk in pantry and glass sliding doors that leads out to the covered patio and large, fenced in backyard. The master bedroom is split from the other rooms and has an attached full bath. Master bath is a dream with a glass, walk in shower, relaxing garden tub, large walk in closet and dark wood vanity with granite counter top. Other 2 rooms are spacious and offer ample amount of closet space. 2nd bath offers tub/shower combo and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer connections.

(RLNE5605797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Creek Point Blvd have any available units?
1390 Creek Point Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 Creek Point Blvd have?
Some of 1390 Creek Point Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Creek Point Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Creek Point Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Creek Point Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 Creek Point Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1390 Creek Point Blvd offer parking?
No, 1390 Creek Point Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1390 Creek Point Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 Creek Point Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Creek Point Blvd have a pool?
No, 1390 Creek Point Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Creek Point Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1390 Creek Point Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Creek Point Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 Creek Point Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

