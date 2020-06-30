1390 Creek Point Blvd

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath In the desired community of Dunn Creek Pointe - Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home offering over 1720 sq ft. Large open split floor plan. The entire home has beautiful wood, laminate flooring and modern tile in bathrooms. Formal living / dining room is a plus! The kitchen is open to the huge family room and has a breakfast bar that separates kitchen from family room. Stainless steel appliances sparkle against the granite counter tops and dark wood cabinets. There is a walk in pantry and glass sliding doors that leads out to the covered patio and large, fenced in backyard. The master bedroom is split from the other rooms and has an attached full bath. Master bath is a dream with a glass, walk in shower, relaxing garden tub, large walk in closet and dark wood vanity with granite counter top. Other 2 rooms are spacious and offer ample amount of closet space. 2nd bath offers tub/shower combo and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer connections.



(RLNE5605797)