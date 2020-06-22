13854 Athens Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful, large, lushly landscaped corner lot in quiet family-friendly Mandarin neighborhood. Open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen and pantry that opens into family room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Separate laundry room. Granite countertops in kitchen and two of the baths. Kitchen has newer upscale stainless appliances, including three convection ovens. Large master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks, separate shower and large garden tub.. Extensive crown molding and tray ceilings. Three solatubes for plenty of natural light. Three of the bedrooms are carpeted, the rest of the flooring is bamboo or tile. Wired for sound in livingroom, greatroom, master bathroom and lanai. Double garage. New hvac. Large screened and tiled lanai with pet door overlooks lush private backyard with mature oak trees, children's playscape, paver patio and orange tree full of oranges soon ready to be picked.