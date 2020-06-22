All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:34 PM

13854 Athens Drive

13854 Athens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13854 Athens Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful, large, lushly landscaped corner lot in quiet family-friendly Mandarin neighborhood. Open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen and pantry that opens into family room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Separate laundry room. Granite countertops in kitchen and two of the baths. Kitchen has newer upscale stainless appliances, including three convection ovens. Large master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks, separate shower and large garden tub.. Extensive crown molding and tray ceilings. Three solatubes for plenty of natural light. Three of the bedrooms are carpeted, the rest of the flooring is bamboo or tile. Wired for sound in livingroom, greatroom, master bathroom and lanai. Double garage. New hvac. Large screened and tiled lanai with pet door overlooks lush private backyard with mature oak trees, children's playscape, paver patio and orange tree full of oranges soon ready to be picked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13854 Athens Drive have any available units?
13854 Athens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13854 Athens Drive have?
Some of 13854 Athens Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13854 Athens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13854 Athens Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13854 Athens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13854 Athens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13854 Athens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13854 Athens Drive does offer parking.
Does 13854 Athens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13854 Athens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13854 Athens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13854 Athens Drive has a pool.
Does 13854 Athens Drive have accessible units?
No, 13854 Athens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13854 Athens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13854 Athens Drive has units with dishwashers.
