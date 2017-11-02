13841 HARBOR CREEK PL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool playground guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly tennis court

AVAIL NOW. Lakefront in Pablo Bay! Don't be stuck looking at your neighbors when you can enjoy blissful waterviews from this premium lot & large backyard for bbq, garden, pets or play! Fenced on 2 sides already! Country Club living without country club PRICE. Included with rental is lap pool,child pool,tennis ct, ballfield,playground, parks,sidewalks for walking/jogging,basketball ct & more. No excuse for staying inside with this much going on! Easy to meet neighbors&make friends. Beautiful true 4 bed 3 ba split floorplan allows for privacy for master&guest suite. Find soaring ceilings inside for wide open feel&easy to clean tile in all living areas. Great for low maintenance&allergies! Huge Great Rm fit your largest furniture for enjoying evenings in front of the fireplace. $2900 deposit