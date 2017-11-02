13841 HARBOR CREEK PL

Amenities
AVAIL NOW. Lakefront in Pablo Bay! Don't be stuck looking at your neighbors when you can enjoy blissful waterviews from this premium lot & large backyard for bbq, garden, pets or play! Fenced on 2 sides already! Country Club living without country club PRICE. Included with rental is lap pool,child pool,tennis ct, ballfield,playground, parks,sidewalks for walking/jogging,basketball ct & more. No excuse for staying inside with this much going on! Easy to meet neighbors&make friends. Beautiful true 4 bed 3 ba split floorplan allows for privacy for master&guest suite. Find soaring ceilings inside for wide open feel&easy to clean tile in all living areas. Great for low maintenance&allergies! Huge Great Rm fit your largest furniture for enjoying evenings in front of the fireplace. $2900 deposit