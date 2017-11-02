All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 11 2019

13841 HARBOR CREEK PL

13841 Harbor Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

13841 Harbor Creek Place, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAIL NOW. Lakefront in Pablo Bay! Don't be stuck looking at your neighbors when you can enjoy blissful waterviews from this premium lot & large backyard for bbq, garden, pets or play! Fenced on 2 sides already! Country Club living without country club PRICE. Included with rental is lap pool,child pool,tennis ct, ballfield,playground, parks,sidewalks for walking/jogging,basketball ct & more. No excuse for staying inside with this much going on! Easy to meet neighbors&make friends. Beautiful true 4 bed 3 ba split floorplan allows for privacy for master&guest suite. Find soaring ceilings inside for wide open feel&easy to clean tile in all living areas. Great for low maintenance&allergies! Huge Great Rm fit your largest furniture for enjoying evenings in front of the fireplace. $2900 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL have any available units?
13841 HARBOR CREEK PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL have?
Some of 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL currently offering any rent specials?
13841 HARBOR CREEK PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL is pet friendly.
Does 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL offer parking?
No, 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL does not offer parking.
Does 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL have a pool?
Yes, 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL has a pool.
Does 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL have accessible units?
Yes, 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL has accessible units.
Does 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13841 HARBOR CREEK PL has units with dishwashers.
