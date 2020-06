Amenities

garage pool playground internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage condo located in the Herons Landing community. Enjoy direct access to your top floor condo from the ground level garage! This unit offers a lanai and a kitchen with lots of storage! Includes Basic cable, internet, water and sewer while provided by the HOA! The Herons Landing community has amenities such as a playground and a community pool!