Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13823 GABRIEL CT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

13823 GABRIEL CT

13823 Gabriel Court · No Longer Available
Location

13823 Gabriel Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Good as new and ready for immediate occupancy. Fantastic Family home perfect for someone moving to the area for the 1st time or for a family relocating within NE Fla. Large Bonus Room w/ Full Bath maybe the perfect play room for the kids, office for a young professional or the work out room for the exercise enthusiast. Low maintenance Tile Floors flowing thru the Foyer, Dining Room, Family Room and Kitchen. New Kitchen Appliances, New Paint thru out the inside, New Carpet in all bedrooms. Please note: strict ''no pets'' policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13823 GABRIEL CT have any available units?
13823 GABRIEL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13823 GABRIEL CT have?
Some of 13823 GABRIEL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13823 GABRIEL CT currently offering any rent specials?
13823 GABRIEL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13823 GABRIEL CT pet-friendly?
No, 13823 GABRIEL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13823 GABRIEL CT offer parking?
No, 13823 GABRIEL CT does not offer parking.
Does 13823 GABRIEL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13823 GABRIEL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13823 GABRIEL CT have a pool?
No, 13823 GABRIEL CT does not have a pool.
Does 13823 GABRIEL CT have accessible units?
No, 13823 GABRIEL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13823 GABRIEL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13823 GABRIEL CT has units with dishwashers.
