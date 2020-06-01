13823 GABRIEL CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Good as new and ready for immediate occupancy. Fantastic Family home perfect for someone moving to the area for the 1st time or for a family relocating within NE Fla. Large Bonus Room w/ Full Bath maybe the perfect play room for the kids, office for a young professional or the work out room for the exercise enthusiast. Low maintenance Tile Floors flowing thru the Foyer, Dining Room, Family Room and Kitchen. New Kitchen Appliances, New Paint thru out the inside, New Carpet in all bedrooms. Please note: strict ''no pets'' policy.