Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT

13707 Little Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Location

13707 Little Harbor Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom WATERFRONT home in the prestigious community of Queens Harbor! This home boasts over 4,500 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy your own little piece of paradise while lounging in your pool overlooking the beautiful waterway. This home has a large screened in pool with outdoor kitchen and 60 ft dock with deep water access. This home has fresh paint throughtout and brand new carpet and laminate flooring throughout. Nice open concept floorplan. Spacious kitchen overlooking living room. Tons of windows for you to enjoy your water view from! Washer/Dryer included. This home is a must see!Lawncare and pool service is included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT have any available units?
13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT currently offering any rent specials?
13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT pet-friendly?
No, 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT offer parking?
No, 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT does not offer parking.
Does 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT have a pool?
Yes, 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT has a pool.
Does 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT have accessible units?
No, 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT does not have units with air conditioning.
