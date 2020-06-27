13707 LITTLE HARBOR CT

Amenities

Spacious 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom WATERFRONT home in the prestigious community of Queens Harbor! This home boasts over 4,500 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy your own little piece of paradise while lounging in your pool overlooking the beautiful waterway. This home has a large screened in pool with outdoor kitchen and 60 ft dock with deep water access. This home has fresh paint throughtout and brand new carpet and laminate flooring throughout. Nice open concept floorplan. Spacious kitchen overlooking living room. Tons of windows for you to enjoy your water view from! Washer/Dryer included. This home is a must see!Lawncare and pool service is included in the rental.