Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13625 HOLLINGS ST
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

13625 HOLLINGS ST

13625 Hollings Street · No Longer Available
Location

13625 Hollings Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 4bed/2bath in excellent condition. New paint and carpet. Spacious Remodeled Kitchen. Large yard and detached storage shed. Screened-In Patio off Master Bedroom. Convenient location to River City Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13625 HOLLINGS ST have any available units?
13625 HOLLINGS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13625 HOLLINGS ST have?
Some of 13625 HOLLINGS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13625 HOLLINGS ST currently offering any rent specials?
13625 HOLLINGS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 HOLLINGS ST pet-friendly?
No, 13625 HOLLINGS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13625 HOLLINGS ST offer parking?
Yes, 13625 HOLLINGS ST offers parking.
Does 13625 HOLLINGS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13625 HOLLINGS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 HOLLINGS ST have a pool?
No, 13625 HOLLINGS ST does not have a pool.
Does 13625 HOLLINGS ST have accessible units?
No, 13625 HOLLINGS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 HOLLINGS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13625 HOLLINGS ST has units with dishwashers.

