13573 LOBO CT
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:38 AM

13573 LOBO CT

13573 Lobo Court · No Longer Available
Location

13573 Lobo Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Pablo Creek! Lovely ranch style home with 1,600 sq. ft of living space. There is tile flooring throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Separate formal dining room. Fenced in yard. Washer/Dryer connections only. Owner will not replace if it breaks. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. The roof was recently replaced in 2018 & backyard has numerous citrus trees - naval orange, red orange, Meyers lemon, & white grapefruit.Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13573 LOBO CT have any available units?
13573 LOBO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13573 LOBO CT currently offering any rent specials?
13573 LOBO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13573 LOBO CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13573 LOBO CT is pet friendly.
Does 13573 LOBO CT offer parking?
No, 13573 LOBO CT does not offer parking.
Does 13573 LOBO CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13573 LOBO CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13573 LOBO CT have a pool?
No, 13573 LOBO CT does not have a pool.
Does 13573 LOBO CT have accessible units?
No, 13573 LOBO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13573 LOBO CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13573 LOBO CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13573 LOBO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13573 LOBO CT does not have units with air conditioning.
