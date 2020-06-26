13573 LOBO CT

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Pablo Creek! Lovely ranch style home with 1,600 sq. ft of living space. There is tile flooring throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Separate formal dining room. Fenced in yard. Washer/Dryer connections only. Owner will not replace if it breaks. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. The roof was recently replaced in 2018 & backyard has numerous citrus trees - naval orange, red orange, Meyers lemon, & white grapefruit.Pets are welcomed.