Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13551 LANIER RD
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

13551 LANIER RD

13551 Lanier Road · No Longer Available
Location

13551 Lanier Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Jamestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
OCEANWAY HOUSE FOR RENT. 295 North, exit on Pulaski Rd, right on New Berlin, left on Lanier Rd. to address with sign. 3 br, 1 bth, large living room, over sized eat in kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), (W/D) (CHA), new wood plank flooring and paint through out, approxi. 1000 sf, large 2 car carport, completely fenced large yard, may consider dog/cat, NRPF with approval. no smoking, close to airport and river city mall. close to all major roadways, 1175 sec dep.1 year lease {AVNSLB) pm eh} available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13551 LANIER RD have any available units?
13551 LANIER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13551 LANIER RD have?
Some of 13551 LANIER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13551 LANIER RD currently offering any rent specials?
13551 LANIER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13551 LANIER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 13551 LANIER RD is pet friendly.
Does 13551 LANIER RD offer parking?
Yes, 13551 LANIER RD offers parking.
Does 13551 LANIER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13551 LANIER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13551 LANIER RD have a pool?
No, 13551 LANIER RD does not have a pool.
Does 13551 LANIER RD have accessible units?
No, 13551 LANIER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13551 LANIER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13551 LANIER RD has units with dishwashers.
