13551 LANIER RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

OCEANWAY HOUSE FOR RENT. 295 North, exit on Pulaski Rd, right on New Berlin, left on Lanier Rd. to address with sign. 3 br, 1 bth, large living room, over sized eat in kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), (W/D) (CHA), new wood plank flooring and paint through out, approxi. 1000 sf, large 2 car carport, completely fenced large yard, may consider dog/cat, NRPF with approval. no smoking, close to airport and river city mall. close to all major roadways, 1175 sec dep.1 year lease {AVNSLB) pm eh} available now.