13551 LANIER RD

Amenities
OCEANWAY HOUSE FOR RENT. 295 North, exit on Pulaski Rd, right on New Berlin, left on Lanier Rd. to address with sign. 3 br, 1 bth, large living room, over sized eat in kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), (W/D) (CHA), new wood plank flooring and paint through out, approxi. 1000 sf, large 2 car carport, completely fenced large yard, may consider dog/cat, NRPF with approval. no smoking, close to airport and river city mall. close to all major roadways, 1175 sec dep.1 year lease {AVNSLB) pm eh} available now.