Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful 3/2 in Victoria Lakes. Conveniently located to Jax International Airport and Downtown. House features an open floor plan with 3 true bedrooms and an office upfront that could be used as a 4th bedroom! HUGE patio out back over looking the pond. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED with this home so you will never have to worry about cutting the grass or dealing with the HOA! Community pool, tot lot, fishing. Fun neighborhood!! Come see today, this one wont last!