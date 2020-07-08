TILE AND WOOD DESIGNED FIRST FLOOR. UPSCALE CARPETING ON SECOND. UPRIGHT WASHER AND DRYER. SCREENED PATIO. END UNIT GIVES YOU MORE WINDOWS ON FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR. NICE SPACE WITH EXTRA BONUS AREA UPSTAIRS GREAT FOR TV OR OFFICE AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13486 SUNSTONE ST have any available units?
13486 SUNSTONE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.