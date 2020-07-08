All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

13486 SUNSTONE ST

13486 Sunstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

13486 Sunstone Street, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
TILE AND WOOD DESIGNED FIRST FLOOR. UPSCALE CARPETING ON SECOND. UPRIGHT WASHER AND DRYER. SCREENED PATIO. END UNIT GIVES YOU MORE WINDOWS ON FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR. NICE SPACE WITH EXTRA BONUS AREA UPSTAIRS GREAT FOR TV OR OFFICE AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13486 SUNSTONE ST have any available units?
13486 SUNSTONE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13486 SUNSTONE ST have?
Some of 13486 SUNSTONE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13486 SUNSTONE ST currently offering any rent specials?
13486 SUNSTONE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13486 SUNSTONE ST pet-friendly?
No, 13486 SUNSTONE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13486 SUNSTONE ST offer parking?
Yes, 13486 SUNSTONE ST offers parking.
Does 13486 SUNSTONE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13486 SUNSTONE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13486 SUNSTONE ST have a pool?
Yes, 13486 SUNSTONE ST has a pool.
Does 13486 SUNSTONE ST have accessible units?
No, 13486 SUNSTONE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13486 SUNSTONE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13486 SUNSTONE ST has units with dishwashers.

