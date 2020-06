Amenities

w/d hookup garage ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

NEW HOME On JULINGTON CREEK - 3BR / 2.5BA Two Story Home, Spacious Open Floor Plan LR / DR / Kitchen, Tile in downstairs, Ceiling fans, Carpet in upstairs, washer / dryer hookup - upstairs, on Well and Septic system, mailbox on hard road in USPS Cluster Box - will need to get key from post office. Two car garage, add $75 per month if lawn service is desired, Prefer No Pets, Alligators are in the creek.