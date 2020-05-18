All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

1346 Runningbrook Court

1346 Running Brook Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Running Brook Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in River Point. Clean living in this home that boasts separate living room, dining room and huge fenced in back yard. This home has easy access to Mayport Naval Station, to Jacksonville airport, shopping of all kinds and to the major expressway exchanges. Do not miss this one-Available now ! No Pets please.
Absolutely beautiful home in a lovely neighborhood and subdivision. This home has easy access to Mayport Naval Station, to the Jacksonville airport, to shopping of all kinds and to the major expressway exchanges. Do not miss this one-it is move in ready now. Beautiful backyard that is fenced. No Pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Runningbrook Court have any available units?
1346 Runningbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1346 Runningbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Runningbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Runningbrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 1346 Runningbrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1346 Runningbrook Court offer parking?
No, 1346 Runningbrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 1346 Runningbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Runningbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Runningbrook Court have a pool?
No, 1346 Runningbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Runningbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 1346 Runningbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Runningbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 Runningbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 Runningbrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 Runningbrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.

