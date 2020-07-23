All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:15 AM

13457 STONE POND DR

13457 Stone Pond Drive · (904) 703-0951
Location

13457 Stone Pond Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate Spacious 3BR/2.5 BA Townhouse with One Car Garage in Popular Wolf Creek Gated Community! Home features Spacious Open Floor Plan. Sliding Glass Doors open to Covered Patio with Lake View. Kitchen features 42'' Cabinets with additional Custom Cabinets added by owner , Tile Floor, Corian Counter Tops and all Appliances stay. Large Bedrooms. Split Bedroom Plan. Garage has additional Storage Shelves. Amenities include Community Pool, Club House and Fitness Center. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Beaches. A MUST SEE!!! New Refigerator and Dishwasher have been ordered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13457 STONE POND DR have any available units?
13457 STONE POND DR has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13457 STONE POND DR have?
Some of 13457 STONE POND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13457 STONE POND DR currently offering any rent specials?
13457 STONE POND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13457 STONE POND DR pet-friendly?
No, 13457 STONE POND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13457 STONE POND DR offer parking?
Yes, 13457 STONE POND DR offers parking.
Does 13457 STONE POND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13457 STONE POND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13457 STONE POND DR have a pool?
Yes, 13457 STONE POND DR has a pool.
Does 13457 STONE POND DR have accessible units?
No, 13457 STONE POND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13457 STONE POND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13457 STONE POND DR has units with dishwashers.
