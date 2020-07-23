13457 STONE POND DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Immaculate Spacious 3BR/2.5 BA Townhouse with One Car Garage in Popular Wolf Creek Gated Community! Home features Spacious Open Floor Plan. Sliding Glass Doors open to Covered Patio with Lake View. Kitchen features 42'' Cabinets with additional Custom Cabinets added by owner , Tile Floor, Corian Counter Tops and all Appliances stay. Large Bedrooms. Split Bedroom Plan. Garage has additional Storage Shelves. Amenities include Community Pool, Club House and Fitness Center. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Beaches. A MUST SEE!!! New Refigerator and Dishwasher have been ordered.