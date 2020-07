Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sub letting the apartment for around 5.5 months that can further be extended. current ongoing rentals are $1319 per month while i pay $1219, so opportunity to save around $100 per month for the sub lease duration. very close to many corporates, baptist south and zoned for highly rated elementary school. also, duval charter at flagler school is walkable.

