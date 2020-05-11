1344 W 8th Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Quaint and Cozy 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent on Northside of Jax near Downtown!!! - Come see this beautiful and ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on the Northside of Jacksonville! The kitchen boasts new cabinets and countertops. The large living room has plenty of space to move about (without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when it's time to relax with a good book on the sofa). Large indoor laundry area. Just a short drive from all the offerings of Downtown Jacksonville.



Rent $990 + $10 admin fee= $1000.00



Frank Lemaster

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904) 415-4027



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32204 www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



