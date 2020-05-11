All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1344 W 8th Street

1344 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1344 West 8th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint and Cozy 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent on Northside of Jax near Downtown!!! - Come see this beautiful and ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on the Northside of Jacksonville! The kitchen boasts new cabinets and countertops. The large living room has plenty of space to move about (without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when it's time to relax with a good book on the sofa). Large indoor laundry area. Just a short drive from all the offerings of Downtown Jacksonville.

Rent $990 + $10 admin fee= $1000.00

Frank Lemaster
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 415-4027

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32204 www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

(RLNE4874300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 W 8th Street have any available units?
1344 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1344 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1344 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 W 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 W 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1344 W 8th Street offer parking?
No, 1344 W 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1344 W 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 W 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 W 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1344 W 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1344 W 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1344 W 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 W 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 W 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 W 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 W 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
