13439 AQUILINE RD

Amenities
SAN PABLO HOUSE FOR RENT. From the intersection of San Pablo and Atlantic, heading south, right on Osprey Pointe Drive, left on Avian, right on Aquiline Rd. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal living room, dining room, family room with brick fireplace, open kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors, separate laundry room with washer/dryer (as is), 2 car garage, open patio in rear, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT, approximately 2,125 square feet, security deposit $2,200, one year lease, no pets, no smoking, OWNER WILL CONSIDER A LEASE PURCHASE[AVlbpm BK] available now