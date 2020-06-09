All apartments in Jacksonville
13439 AQUILINE RD
13439 AQUILINE RD

13439 Aquiline Road · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Golden Glades-The Woods
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

13439 Aquiline Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
SAN PABLO HOUSE FOR RENT. From the intersection of San Pablo and Atlantic, heading south, right on Osprey Pointe Drive, left on Avian, right on Aquiline Rd. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal living room, dining room, family room with brick fireplace, open kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors, separate laundry room with washer/dryer (as is), 2 car garage, open patio in rear, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT, approximately 2,125 square feet, security deposit $2,200, one year lease, no pets, no smoking, OWNER WILL CONSIDER A LEASE PURCHASE[AVlbpm BK] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13439 AQUILINE RD have any available units?
13439 AQUILINE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13439 AQUILINE RD have?
Some of 13439 AQUILINE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13439 AQUILINE RD currently offering any rent specials?
13439 AQUILINE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13439 AQUILINE RD pet-friendly?
No, 13439 AQUILINE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13439 AQUILINE RD offer parking?
Yes, 13439 AQUILINE RD offers parking.
Does 13439 AQUILINE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13439 AQUILINE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13439 AQUILINE RD have a pool?
Yes, 13439 AQUILINE RD has a pool.
Does 13439 AQUILINE RD have accessible units?
No, 13439 AQUILINE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13439 AQUILINE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13439 AQUILINE RD has units with dishwashers.
