13361 ATLANTIC BLVD.
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:05 PM

13361 ATLANTIC BLVD.

13361 Atlantic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13361 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. Available 07/10/19 Beautiful Cul-de-sac home with Nocatee water park access included! - Beautiful cul-de-sac home in St. Johns county. Screened lanai with large, fenced back yard! First floor open floor plan with 8'+ ceilings. Kitchen with food prep island and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms on the second floor plus a loft. Custom built-in closets, custom shoe rack, tile floor in the living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Pre-wired surround sound system, water softener, garage epoxy floors. Owner pays for lawn services! Nocatee water park and Community amenities include playground, tennis, soccer, exercise room, bike paths, clubhouse and more! Just move in and enjoy! Well rated schools nearby. Renter's Insurance required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4870678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. have any available units?
13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. have?
Some of 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. is pet friendly.
Does 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. offers parking.
Does 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. have a pool?
No, 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13361 ATLANTIC BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
